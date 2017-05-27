Borden County baseball heading to State - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Borden County baseball heading to State

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Borden County beat Booker 24-2 in the 1A Regional Final Saturday in Plainview to launch their ticket to the UIL State Baseball Tournament.

The guys from Gail have had a sensational Athletic season. The Coyotes won the State Football Championship in December in AT&T Stadium at Arlington.

Borden County then made the State Basketball Tournament at San Antonio in March. 

The Borden County boys then made the State Track Meet in Austin finishing 4th in Class 1A.

Coaches Trey Richey and Bubba Edwards have done an amazing job and now Get a chance to head to State in baseball with a talented group of young men.

Congrats to Borden County!

