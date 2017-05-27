Extra Innings Playoff scores: 5/27 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Playoff scores: 5/27

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Baseball  (Saturday) 

Abilene Wylie 12
Levelland 3
Abilene Wylie wins series 2-0

Albany 15
Post 5
Albany wins series 2-0

Regional Final
Borden County 24
Booker 2
Borden County advances to 1A State Baseball Tournament 

