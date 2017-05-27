Extra Innings Playoff scores: 5/27

Borden County beat Booker 24-2 in the 1A Regional Final Saturday in Plainview to launch their ticket to the UIL State Baseball Tournament.
Borden County beat Booker 24-2 in the 1A Regional Final Saturday in Plainview to launch their ticket to the UIL State Baseball Tournament.
The no. 3 Red Raiders let it slip away, eliminated by West Virginia
The no. 3 Red Raiders let it slip away, eliminated by West Virginia
Lamesa seniors graduated last week, but Friday, Savanna Rodriquez was back at school to sign in front of family and friends to play softball at Sterling College in Kansas.
Lamesa seniors graduated last week, but Friday, Savanna Rodriquez was back at school to sign in front of family and friends to play softball at Sterling College in Kansas.
For the fourth time in four years, the Hermleigh Cardinals will have a new head football coach as Sam Winters has been promoted to take over the pigskin program.
For the fourth time in four years, the Hermleigh Cardinals will have a new head football coach as Sam Winters has been promoted to take over the pigskin program.