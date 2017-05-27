Emergency officials raise funds to continue tactical team in Floyd County

A joint effort with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office and the Floydada Police Department was the focus of a part of the Floydada Old Settlers Day.
Both departments are putting their heads together for special response team they put together that would address emergency situations with a functional tactical unit. However, just to keep funding for the small group they raised money during Saturday's event to keep the group afloat.
"Every donation does count because we're here for the community and for the county of Floyd," Landon Walker, Floydada police officer, said. "We try to use every dollar we can, just for gear and training and our protective armor to try to keep everybody safe and be as efficient as possible."
The amount of money raises Saturday has not been released yet. However, if people would like to donate to either department they can visit either the Floyd County Sheriff's or Floydada Police Department's Facebook pages for more information.
