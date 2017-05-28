I Beat Pete: Fidget Spinning/Bottle Flipping in Lamesa

This week I headed out to Lamesa to do a challenge that our youth love doing, a combination of fidget spinning and bottle flipping.

Every kid has a fidget spinner these days, so spinning it, you had to flip bottles until it stopped spinning, trying to stand the bottle up as many times as you could.

Lamesa is holding their Youth Day Saturday June 3rd. It's an all-day event for the entire family.

Admission is free out at Forrest Park on S. Houston Ave in Lamesa. Youth Day is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and features free food, games, and activities for everyone. There will be bounce castles, face painting, teen events, dunk tank, fire truck water polo, and even a softball tournament.

This year the music is headlined by Christian Music Artist Micah Tyler who has a No. 1 song on the top 10 contemporary Christian music charts, "Never been a moment."

Check out the challenge and Youth Day next Saturday in Lamesa.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.