No. 3 Tech selected as NCAA Regional Host Site

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

For the second-straight year, the No. 3 Texas Tech baseball team has been picked to host an NCAA Regional at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

The 2017 Big 12 champion Red Raiders (43-15) are one of 16 regional hosts selected on Sunday night by the NCAA baseball selection committee. The three opponents for the 2017 Lubbock Regional, as well as the entire 64-team field will be announced on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. CDT, on ESPN2. Game times and television coverage will also be determined on Monday afternoon.

It is the second time in school history Tech has hosted an NCAA Regional in back-to-back years, also doing so in 1996-97, and the fifth overall.

Season ticket holders and Red Raider Club members have until Tuesday, May 30, at 5 p.m. CDT, to request all-session tickets to the regional. Season ticket holders have the first right to purchase their tickets from the regular season. All additional tickets requested are not guaranteed and will be awarded based on the Red Raider Club priority point system as well as ticket availability.

Tech is offering only all-session passes at this time. If seats remain following the season ticket holder/Red Raider Club priority request period, all remaining all-session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 31, at 8:30 a.m.

Season ticket holders/Red Raider Club members who held reserved parking for the 2017 season are encouraged to hold on to those passes as they will be valid throughout the postseason. Tech will also offer complimentary parking in the commuter lots located near Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park similar to the regular season.

In addition, Tech has held 300 complimentary seats for students. Ticket pick-up instructions will be emailed to students on Tuesday. All students must show a valid Texas Tech I.D. in order to claim tickets.

For ticket questions, please contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.