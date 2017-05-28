Lubbock kids win big in Destination Imagination

It was a battle of the brains, and a huge win for the Hub City.

Students from 17 countries competed in the global finals of Destination Imagination this weekend and two Lubbock teams are coming home champs.

Tie Di Locks from Waters Elementary took first place in "Ready, Willing and Fable."

Camo Legends from Harwell Elementary came in second in "Top Secret." They lost to China.

More than 8,000 kids competed in the global competition that was held in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The students compete in seven different "D-I" categories including: technical, scientific, engineering, fine arts, improv, service learning and rising stars.

China took top honors in every category except service learning, which went to our Lubbock kids.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.