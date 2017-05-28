Lubbock remembers the fallen with Memorial Day Service at Second Baptist Church

As millions of people across the country prepare for Memorial Day on Monday, hundreds of men, women and children right here in Lubbock understand a little bit more about what the day truly means.

While the mood was somber Sunday evening at Second Baptist Church, the spirit of love for our country was felt without question, as veterans and civilians gathered to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"In 1971 it became a federal holiday, and that's what people think of it as, I think, a federal holiday, or a holiday to have a BBQ and get together," says Steven Oien, the Commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 0900, here in Lubbock and across the South Plains.

But, for Oien, the true meaning of the day holds much more value than a cook-out.

"My dad was in the air force, he flew bombers during World War II. They had a lot of casualties - and he never made it back."

However, Oien was not the only gold star son attending the ceremony.

Bob Howell, director of trauma services for The Ranch at Dove Tree, a Vietnam Vet and gold star son himself, spoke in honor of his father's memory.

Howell's father's memory, along with so many others who gave the ultimate sacrifice were the focus of the evening, with Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and Congressman Jodey Arrington speaking out about those brave men and women.

In addition to Howell, and Pope and Arrington, 2009 Fort Hood shooting Survivor, Alonzo Lunsford, who was shot six times - also took the stage to remember the fallen - and express something every veteran within the room understood, including Benny Guerrero – the Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars South Plains chapter.

"Memorial Day is not a day off, It's a day on.Freedom, even though it's free to the 99 percent, it came at a cost to that 1 percent," Guerrero says.

