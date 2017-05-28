KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week

LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week comes from the baseball diamond as the Levelland Lobos pull a 1-2-3 double play to end the inning, they would fall to Abilene Wylie in the regional semi-finals.

