Extra Innings Team of the Week: Borden County Coyotes

The Extra Innings team of the week is the Borden County Coyotes.
The Coyotes are preparing to head the 1A State Baseball Tournament down Austin, after beating Booker in the regional finals. The Coyotes will take the field in Austin at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday 3p.m., in the 1A State Semi-finals.
