NCAA Baseball announces who will be coming to Lubbock Regional

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
At 11:00 a.m., The NCAA announced who will be coming to Hub-City for the NCAA Lubbock Regional.

The Red Raiders received the regional bid, after going (43-15) during the regular season.

Texas Tech is the one seed in the regional, and will face 4th-seeded Delaware (34-21).

The 2-seed in the regional is Arizona (37-19), and they will face the 3rd seed Sam Houston State (40-20).

This is a double elimination tournament, and it will start on Friday here in Lubbock.

This is Texas Tech’s second-consecutive year to host the regional round of the tournament in Lubbock.

Texas Tech is one of two Big 12 teams hosting a regional, Texas Christian is the other.

