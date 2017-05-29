NCAA Baseball announces who will be coming to Lubbock Regional

At 11:00 a.m., The NCAA announced who will be coming to Hub-City for the NCAA Lubbock Regional.
The Red Raiders received the regional bid, after going (43-15) during the regular season.
Texas Tech is the one seed in the regional, and will face 4th-seeded Delaware (34-21).
The 2-seed in the regional is Arizona (37-19), and they will face the 3rd seed Sam Houston State (40-20).
This is a double elimination tournament, and it will start on Friday here in Lubbock.
This is Texas Tech’s second-consecutive year to host the regional round of the tournament in Lubbock.
Texas Tech is one of two Big 12 teams hosting a regional, Texas Christian is the other.
