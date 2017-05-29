Lubbock man sets up 'missing man' table on 41st and Slide

For the second year in a row a Lubbock man, Christopher Lee Tinsley, honored military members who have died with his Missing Man Table.

Tinsley is encouraging community members to stop by the table and use it as a way to remember friends or family who have served in the United States military and have died.

"But don't forget this is also to honor every fallen soldier who has paid the ultimate sacrifice for you and me," Tinsley said in a Facebook post. "Again, I have to clarify, it's not Veteran's Day, it's not about a veteran. Even veterans understand, you need to pay homage and respects to their brothers in arms that have fallen."

The set up is located at 41st Street and Slide Avenue, which is near Tinsley's home, and includes a dinner table with an empty chair,a folded American flag and a single rose.

"Come out and take the opportunity to tell them you love them and you miss them," Tinsley said. "Ring that bell in their name, say a prayer. I'll say a prayer with you."

