Lubbock man sets up 'missing man' table on 41st and Slide

President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.
President Donald Trump is set to lay a wreath and deliver his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.
Iraqi officials say a car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22.
Iraqi officials say a car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22.
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.
Monday morning, at Resthaven Funeral Home, community members came together to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.
Monday morning, at Resthaven Funeral Home, community members came together to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.