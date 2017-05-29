Family displaced after Levelland fire

A Levelland family has been displaced after a Sunday apartment fire engulfed their home.

Crews responded to the fire at around 4 p.m. Sunday near the apartment complex at the 1100 block of Sherman Avenue, according to the Levelland Fire Department. The first unit on scene was able to extinguish the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Levelland Fire Marshal's Office.

At this time KCBD NewsChannel 11 has not obtained the name of the family but will update this story as information becomes available.

