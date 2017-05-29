Tech ranked no. 5 nationally, to play Delaware Friday at 2 p.m.

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech baseball team has been named the No. 5 national seed and will take on Delaware on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m., at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, the NCAA Selection Committee announced today.



The Red Raiders will also host a familiar foe in No. 2 Arizona and in-state opponent No. 3 Sam Houston State, who will face off at 6 p.m. in the first day of NCAA Regional action. All of the Lubbock Regional will air on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app, while Tech games can also be heard on the Texas Tech Sports Network on 97.3 FM and the TuneIn app.



The 2017 Big 12 champion Red Raiders (43-15) were one of 16 host sites selected on Sunday night by the NCAA Selection Committee. It is the second time in school history Tech has hosted an NCAA Regional in back-to-back years, also doing so in 1996-97, and the fifth overall. This year marks the 12th overall berth in an NCAA Regional.



It is also the second-straight year Tech has earned the No. 5 national seed.



Tech will take on the Blue Hens (34-21) for the first time in program history on Friday afternoon. Delaware went 4-0 at the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) tournament to capture its first conference title in the CAA. The Blue Hens will be making their first postseason appearance since 2001.



The Wildcats (37-19) return to Lubbock, where they squared off against the Red Raiders on March 7, as Tech took a 13-1 on the Tuesday night at Rip Griffin Park. Arizona is also making its second consecutive tournament appearance and 39th overall. The Wildcats will square off with the Bearkats (40-20), who won the Southland Conference championship to clinch the auto-qualifying spot. It is the second-straight NCAA tournament berth and fifth in the last six years for Sam Houston State.



The Red Raiders are 6-11 all-time against Arizona and are 5-4 vs. Sam Houston State. The 2017 Lubbock Regional will be the first time Tech has faced any of the three schools in postseason play.



Season ticket holders and Red Raider Club members have until Tuesday, May 30, at 5 p.m. CDT, to request all-session tickets to the regional. Season ticket holders have the first right to purchase their tickets from the regular season. All additional tickets requested are not guaranteed and will be awarded based on the Red Raider Club priority point system as well as ticket availability.



Tech is offering only all-session passes at this time. If seats remain following the season ticket holder/Red Raider Club priority request period, all remaining all-session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 31, at 8:30 a.m.



Season ticket holders/Red Raider Club members who held reserved parking for the 2017 season are encouraged to hold on to those passes as they will be valid throughout the postseason. Tech will also offer complimentary parking in the commuter lots located near Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park similar to the regular season.



In addition, Tech has held 300 complimentary seats for students. Ticket pick-up instructions will be emailed to students on Tuesday. All students must show a valid Texas Tech I.D. in order to claim tickets.



For ticket questions, please contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.