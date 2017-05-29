City pools to open Tuesday

Lubbock city pools will open Tuesday as most schools have let students out for the summer holiday.

The city has four public pools across town:

Clapp pool at 46th Street and Avenue U

Mae Simmons pool at East 24th Street and MLK

Maxey pool at 4007 30th Street

Montelongo pool at 3200 Bates Street

To inquire more information regarding municipal pools people are asked to visit the City of Lubbock website.

