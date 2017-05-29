Lubbock city pools open for summer

Lubbock city pools will open Tuesday as most schools have let students out for the summer holiday.

The city has four public pools across town:

Clapp pool at 46th Street and Avenue U

Mae Simmons pool at East 24th Street and MLK

Maxey pool at 4007 30th Street

Montelongo pool at 3200 Bates Street

Hours of operation are Tuesdays through Sundays 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Entrance fees are $2.00 for youth (17 and under) and $2.50 for adults. Children 2 and under are free.

For those who want to swim with all summer, Summer Splash Passes are available at the Parks and Recreation Office at 1611 10th Street, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. These passes are great for kids and adults alike and are priced to be affordable.

Summer Passes are as follows:

Family Splash Pass - Good May 30 – August 12 - Cost: $150 for a family of four

Individual Splash Pass - Good May 30 – August 12 - Cost: $65 for children and $90 for adults

30-Day Splash Pass - Cost: $45 for children and $60 for adults

7-Day Splash Pass - Cost: $10 for children and $14 for adults

To inquire more information regarding municipal pools people are asked to visit the City of Lubbock website.

