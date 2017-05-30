Head-on crash delays traffic on Frankford at Spur 327

Northbound traffic is shut down at Frankford Ave. at the light at Spur 327 after a head-on collision. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m.

Traffic going eastbound from the Loop 289 service road can go north or south and use the turnaround. Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are signaling the traffic.

EMS, police and Lubbock Fire and Rescue are on the scene.

There is no word on injuries in the crash.

