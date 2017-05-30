8 homes evacuated after south Lubbock gas leak

Eight homes in a South Lubbock neighborhood have been evacuated after a utility crew hit a gas line, according to officials with the Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Atmos has been called to the scene to repair the 2-inch gas line that was hit in an alleyway. They are currently digging holes to get to the line to repair the leak.

Electricity has been shut off to the eight homes that have been evacuated.

Emergency officials are using a gas monitor to make sure more homes don't have to be evacuated.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of 87th Street.

Residents and neighbors have been asked to avoid the area for another hour at least.

