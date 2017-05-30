LISD School Board President Melissa Collier announces resignation

KSSL Radio and the Lubbock Elks Lodge are working together to host the third annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Radiothon. The event will raise money to send WW II, Korea and Vietnam veterans to war memorials in Washington, D.C. in October.
Military officials have locked down a U.S. Air Force base in Texas amid a "security incident" at a community center there.
For the second time today, residents are being evacuated from their homes after a gas leak. Around 2 p.m. officials were notified of the gas leak near the area of 25th Street and Avenue L.
Democrats don't want to let President Donald Trump forget the day he met with top Russian diplomats at the White House, even as he tries to move past allegations of possible collusion between Moscow and his presidential campaign.