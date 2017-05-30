Gas leak in central Lubbock causes 50-60 homes to be evacuated

For the second time today, residents are being evacuated from their homes after a gas leak.

Around 2 p.m. officials were notified of the gas leak near the area of 25th Street and Avenue L. A City of Lubbock Utility crew hit the gas line, according to officials.

Lubbock Fire Rescue PIO Kevin Ivy says 50-60 homes have been evacuated in the area between 23rd to 25th Streets and from Ave. K to Ave. L. Emergency crews went door-to-door to notify residents.

Atmos Energy will repair the leak. There is no word on how long it will take to repair the line.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.