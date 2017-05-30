Radiothon will help send veterans on the Texas South Plains Hono - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Radiothon will help send veterans on the Texas South Plains Honor Flight

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
KSSL FM and Elks Lodge team up to host Texas South Plains Honor Flight (Source: www.ksslfm.com) KSSL FM and Elks Lodge team up to host Texas South Plains Honor Flight (Source: www.ksslfm.com)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

KSSL Radio and the Lubbock Elks Lodge are working together to host the third annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Radiothon. 

The event will raise money to send WW II, Korea and Vietnam veterans to war memorials in Washington, D.C. in October.

The 12 hour broadcast, which runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., will run on 107.3 and 94.1 FM and at www.ksslfm.com

There will also be a silent auction, which includes a guitar signed by several legends in country music and a fiddle signed during the 46th annual Bob Wills Day in Turkey, TX. 

