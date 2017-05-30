Lubbock man indicted on charges of sexual assault of children

A Lubbock man has been indicted by a grand jury after being accused of continually sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 14.

According to court documents, which are heavily redacted, the girls told investigators at least one of them had been sexually assaulted for at least three years, including sexual intercourse. Both girls gave statements of specific occurrences of the sexual abuse and contact.

The girls were taken to the hospital after interviewing with investigators, and the nursing staff reported there were injuries to one child that were consistent with the statements she made.

An arrest warrant was issued for 46-year-old Marcus Edward Barrios on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. He was arrested on May 18 and faces charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child/sexual conduct.

He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $250,000 bond.

