Lubbock man indicted on charges of sexual assault of children

Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.
A man with a gun prompted a lockdown at Orlando International Airport Tuesday night.
Lubbock city pools will open Tuesday as most schools have let students out for the summer holiday.
