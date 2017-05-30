LPD: Suspects rammed vehicle, chased down woman, yelled racial slurs

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for several suspects involved in an aggravated assault that involved a pickup truck intentionally hitting a car.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Friday, surveillance video captured a dark colored pickup truck chasing an unknown car in the 3900 block of Avenue A. A short time later, a woman is seen leaving the Coyote Moon game room in the area.

As the woman travels eastbound on 40th Street in her car, that same pickup truck begins to chase her. Another security camera captures the pickup intentionally hitting the woman’s car in the 700 block of east 40th Street.

The woman continues to drive in an attempt to get away from the pickup, and as she turns onto 34th Street her car comes to a stop due to the damaged tires from the collision.

Once the car was stopped, the victim advised investigators that she exited her car and the suspect drove in her direction. At that point, the victim says the suspects yelled racial slurs and then fled the scene westbound.

The victim believes there were three to four males in the pickup truck. One of the back passengers is described as a white male, possibly in his late teens to early 20’s, with long, dirty blonde hair and an average build.

The pickup is a newer model, possibly black four door truck with no window tint. The headlights possibly have a bluish tint, and it may have damage to the right front corner from the collision.

Investigators with the Person Crimes Unit are investigating the aggravated assault. Right now it is unknown why the truck began chasing the woman.

Investigators are also searching for information on the first car that was being chased by the pickup.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous, and they may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to the identification and capture of the suspects.