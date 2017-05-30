Red Raiders Lubbock Regional sold out

After 16 years at Coronado, Randy Dean retired Friday as the Mustangs Boys Basketball Coach.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
In a move that likely means the end for the National College Baseball Hall of Fame here in Lubbock, the organization stated it is canceling its July 4 induction ceremony.
It didn't take long but the NCAA Lubbock Regional is officially sold out as the Red Raiders host for a second straight season.
The Texas Tech baseball team has been named the No. 5 national seed and will take on Delaware on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m., at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, the NCAA Selection Committee announced today.
