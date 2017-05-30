Red Raiders Lubbock Regional sold out

It didn't take long but the NCAA Lubbock Regional is officially sold out as the Red Raiders host for a second straight season.

Fans who received a confirmation email from the Texas Tech ticket office can pick up their all-session passes at the ticket office on the East Side of Jones AT&T Stadium starting 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning or at Rip Griffin Park starting at noon Friday.

Students can still get tickets starting 10 a.m. Thursday at the Rip Griffin Box office. There are 300 student tickets available.

A national 5th seed, the Red Raiders host Delaware 2 p.m. Friday. The Blue Hens are in an NCAA Regional for the first time in 16 years. Arizona and Sam Houston State play 6 p.m. Friday night.

The Lubbock Regional is a double elimination format.

