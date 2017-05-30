Randy Dean retires from Coronado basketball

After 16 years at Coronado, Randy Dean retired Friday as the Mustangs Boys Basketball Coach.

In 32 years of coaching, Dean saw his team go 30-4 this past season.

It was never about him and always about the players and Friday as he left school for the last time, Dean slipped out quietly. Word of his retirement started making the rounds today. Tuesday evening Dean returned my phone call. He was in Hawaii enjoying his first retirement vacation. Yet he still called me back from the Aloha State. Once a class act, always a class act.

Dean won an estimated 562 games in his career. He picked up win #500 back on January 24, 2014 against Odessa.

Dean mentored a countless number of young men along the way, preparing them for the even tougher game of life.

Congrats to Coach Randy Dean on his well-deserved retirement.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.