College Baseball Hall of Fame cancels induction ceremony in Lubbock

In a move that likely means the end for the National College Baseball Hall of Fame here in Lubbock, the organization stated it is canceling its July 4 induction ceremony.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the hall of fame's Mike Gustafson said the organization will not hold the event in Lubbock this summer.

He said the Hall of Fame's focus remains on working with their re-location committee for permanent housing.

Last month, the group said they would no longer try to build their museum in downtown Lubbock.

"We have chosen not to host the College Baseball Hall of Fame induction event in Lubbock this summer. Our focus remains on working with our relocation committee and the communities interested in permanently housing the Hall of Fame. We will miss the fun of hosting the annual event here, but look forward to the day in which we can announce a home for the Hall of Fame facility," Gustafson said.

