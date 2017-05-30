Storms return to the region Thursday into Friday

As we look at the rest of the week, rain chances will increase on Thursday and continue into Friday night for the South Plains.

Some of the stronger storms will produce frequent lightning, heavy rain and some hail. A few of the storms on Thursday and Friday afternoon may produce some large hail and high winds. Rain coverage will decrease by Saturday and Sunday over West Texas.

With more clouds and showers, the daytime high temps will be lower over the South Plains, with highs near 80 degrees on both Thursday and Friday. It does appear that temps will be warmer on Saturday and Sunday when the chances begin to decrease. The afternoon highs on those days will climb to 90 degrees or higher.

Winds will remain out of the south to southeast at 15-20 mph for the next two days.

