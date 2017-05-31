Frenship ISD woman chosen as Natl. Assistant Principal for Texa - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Frenship ISD woman chosen as Natl. Assistant Principal for Texas

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
Frenship ISD's Chera Bessire (Source: Frenship ISD) Frenship ISD's Chera Bessire (Source: Frenship ISD)

Frenship ISD announced one of their assistant principals was chosen as the 2017 National Assistant Principal for Texas.

Frenship Independent School District’s Chera Bessire is the assistant principal at Bennett Elementary, and she will be named the 2017 State Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association. TEPSA Executive Director Harley Eckhart says, “Assistant principals are key to a school’s success, we are proud to recognize Chera as an outstanding school administrator. Her ability to connect with students and learn their stories is a shining example of great school leadership.”

Bessire has been an assistant principal since 2008.

“Chera models what it is to be a public educator where every child deserves to be accepted, loved and taught at high levels,” Michelle Elliott, Bennett Principal, wrote in her recommendation letter. She went on to say, “No matter the child, no matter the circumstance, Chera is a champion for children!”

The award is peer-selected and acknowledges assistant principals who demonstrate a positive impact on their students and learning.

