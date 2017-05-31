City of Lubbock Libraries kick off Summer Reading Program with help from some animal friends



More than 200 people turned out as City of Lubbock Libraries kicked off their Summer Reading Program on Wednesday at Godeke Library.

The South Plains Wildlife Rehab Center brought some animal friends to play with the kids.

Branch Manager Lorraine Knipstein was thrilled by the turnout.

"The turn out was unbelievable, we had over 200 people here for this program. Every year the south plains wildlife rehab has come here, the children have always been enjoying this program and they just flock in to see all the wild animals," Knipstein said.

"We have different programs here during the summer so that we have a way of drawing children into the library, in the hopes of them finding books that will keep them reading all through the summer so they don't fall behind in school and they can keep up with their reading skills."

All these programs are open to the public, but anyone wanting to attend will need to pick up tickets the day of the program.

Upcoming Events for All Lubbock Library Locations:

Learn to Knit

Dates: 04 Apr – 27 Jun, 2017

Join us for an evening of fun while learning to knit, crochet, or spin your own yarn.

Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8:30 PM

Groves Branch Library 5520 19th Street Lubbock, TX 79407

Dates: 13 May – 24 Jun, 2017

Shopping every Saturday for FOL members at the Mahon Library, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can purchase a membership for $10. Only books inside the store will be for sale. The Better Books section and the regularly priced books in the book sale area will not be available.

10 AM to 2 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 01 – 01 Jun, 2017

Come pet animals from Whitney’s Exotic Ranch. Outdoor event for ages 2 to 12.

10:00 to 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library 5520 19th Street Lubbock, TX 79407

Dates: 01 – 01 Jun, 2017

Kids ages 5 to 14, join us for "The LEGO Movie" (rated PG). Tickets are required. Pick up your free tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at 9:00 AM.

3:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 05 – 05 Jun, 2017

Join us for an entertaining magic show. Grade 5 and under.

11:00 AM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 05 – 05 Jun, 2017

Join us for an entertaining magic show. Grade 5 and under. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at 10:00 AM.

2:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library 1836 Parkway Drive Lubbock, TX 79403

Dates: 05 – 26 Jun, 2017

Join us for all things geek culture and fandom related. Different activities each week. Ages vary according to activity.

Mondays, 6:30 to 8 PM

*June 5 Wonder Woman. T-shirt craft, activities, and episodes of the tv series. Teen & up. Bring a t-shirt to decorate.

*June 12 Anime Night/Viewing Party. We will watch a Transformers movie or Attack on Titan episodes. Teens & adults. Special time: 6 to 8:30 PM

*June 19 No meeting.

*June 26 Game Night. Play card games, board games and video games. All ages.

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 06 – 06 Jun, 2017

Join us for an entertaining magic show. Grade 5 and under.

11:00 AM

Groves Branch Library 5520 19th Street Lubbock, TX 79407

Dates: 06 – 06 Jun, 2017

Join us for an entertaining magic show. Grade 5 and under. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at noon.

2:00 PM

Godeke Branch Library 5034 Frankford Ave Lubbock, TX 79424

Dates: 07 – 07 Jun, 2017

Kids ages 5 to 14, join us for "A Bug's Life" (rated G). Tickets are required. Pick up your free tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at 9:00 AM.

3:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 08 – 08 Jun, 2017

Compete in a three-part decorating challenge for teens going into grades 6 through 12. This program is full. Call 775-2838 to be placed on the waiting list.

2:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 10 – 10 Jun, 2017

Watch a Transformers movie before Transformers 5: The Last Knight premieres in theaters. The audience will vote to determine which movie we watch. Free popcorn and soda.

2:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 12 – 12 Jun, 2017

Sing along with singer/songwriter Andy Mason...because everyone loves pizza. Ages 3 to 10.

11:00 AM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 12 – 12 Jun, 2017

Sing along with singer/songwriter Andy Mason...because everyone loves pizza. Ages 3 to 10. Tickets required. Pick up tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at noon. Space is limited.

2:00 PM

Godeke Branch Library 5034 Frankford Ave Lubbock, TX 79424

Dates: 12 – 12 Jun, 2017

Teens, are you looking for a summer job? We will help you create a resume. Space is limited. Call 767-3300 to register starting May 25th.

3:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library 1836 Parkway Drive Lubbock, TX 79403

Dates: 13 – 13 Jun, 2017

Sing along with singer/songwriter Andy Mason...because everyone loves pizza. Ages 3 to 10.

11:00 AM

Groves Branch Library 5520 19th Street Lubbock, TX 79407

Dates: 14 – 14 Jun, 2017

Watch a puppet show version of the story of Little Red Riding Hood. Grade 5 and under. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program starting at 9:00 AM.

10:30 AM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 14 – 14 Jun, 2017

Learn how to program LEGO robots to complete fun challenges. Ages 9 to 13. Registration required. Call 767-3300 to register. Presented by the TTU Whitacre College of Engineering.

1:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library 1836 Parkway Drive Lubbock, TX 79403

Dates: 14 – 14 Jun, 2017

Come play on our indoor golf course with book obstacles. For teens going into grades 6 through 12.

2:00 PM

Godeke Branch Library 5034 Frankford Ave Lubbock, TX 79424

Dates: 15 – 15 Jun, 2017

Build with LEGO bricks. You can use ours or bring your own. Grade 5 and under.

2:00 PM

Groves Branch Library 5520 19th Street Lubbock, TX 79407

Dates: 19 – 19 Jun, 2017

Fun, interactive juggling show. Grade 5 and under.

11:00 AM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 19 – 19 Jun, 2017

Fun, interactive juggling show. Grade 5 and under. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at 10:00 AM.

2:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library 1836 Parkway Drive Lubbock, TX 79403

Dates: 20 – 20 Jun, 2017

Fun, interactive juggling show. Grade 5 and under.

11:00 AM

Groves Branch Library 5520 19th Street Lubbock, TX 79407

Dates: 20 – 20 Jun, 2017

Fun, interactive juggling show. Grade 5 and under. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at noon.

2:00 PM

Godeke Branch Library 5034 Frankford Avenue Lubbock, TX 79424

Dates: 20 – 20 Jun, 2017

Join us for a variety of crafts. Grades 6 though 12.

3:00 PM

Groves Branch Library 5520 19th Street Lubbock, TX 79407

Dates: 21 – 21 Jun, 2017

Kids ages 5 to 14, join us for "The LEGO Batman Movie" (rated PG). Tickets are required. Pick up your free tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at 9:00 AM.

3:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 22 – 22 Jun, 2017

Join us for candy trivia, games and more. Grades 6 through 12.

2:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 23 – 23 Jun, 2017

Enjoy a performance of this classic tale by a nationally-touring theater group. Ages 4 to 14. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program, starting at 9:00 AM.

2:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 24 – 24 Jun, 2017

This month we'll be discussing Love Again by Genevieve D. Woods. Copies are available for checkout at the Mahon Library.

2:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library 1836 Parkway Drive Lubbock, TX 79403

Dates: 24 – 24 Jun, 2017

Watch the 1999 film Blast from the Past. Free popcorn and soda. Adults and teens welcome.

3:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401Engineering Science (Mahon)

Dates: 26 – 26 Jun, 2017

The Science Spectrum will be here to show us engineering experiments. Grade 5 and under. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program, starting at 9:00 AM.

2:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 26 – 26 Jun, 2017

Join us for Wii games for grades 6 through 12.

3:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library 1836 Parkway Drive Lubbock, TX 79403

Dates: 27 – 27 Jun, 2017

The Science Spectrum will be here to show us engineering experiments.Grade 5 and under. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at noon.

2:00 PM

Godeke Branch Library 5034 Frankford Ave Lubbock, TX 79424

Dates: 27 – 27 Jun, 2017

Author Bill Neeley will discuss his new book, A Tejano Knight: The Quest of Don Juan Seguin. Copies will be available for purchase.

Tuesday, June 27, 6:30 PM

Groves Branch Library 5520 19th Street Lubbock, TX 79407

Dates: 28 – 28 Jun, 2017

The Science Spectrum will be here to show us engineering experiments. Grade 5 and under. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at 10:00 AM.

2:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library 1836 Parkway Drive Lubbock, TX 79403

Dates: 28 – 28 Jun, 2017

Kids ages 5 to 14, join us for "Aladdin" (rated G). Tickets are required. Pick up your free tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at 9:00 AM.

3:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 29 – 29 Jun, 2017

Spread kindness as we decorate rocks with encouraging messages. Grades 6 through 12.

10:30 AM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 29 – 29 Jun, 2017

Enjoy a story and science experiments by the Science Spectrum. Grade 5 and under. Registration required. Call 767-3733 to register starting June 19th.

2:00 PM

Groves Branch Library 5520 19th Street Lubbock, TX 79407

Dates: 03 – 03 Jul, 2017

Dress as your favorite superhero and enjoy crafts and activities. Grade 5 and under.

10:30 AM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 04 – 04 Jul, 2017

All library locations will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. Regular hours will resume on July 5. Have a happy holiday!

Dates: 05 – 05 Jul, 2017

Join us for a puppet show of The Three Little Pigs. Grades 5 and under. Tickets are required. Pick up your free tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at 9:00 AM.

10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library 5520 19th Street Lubbock, TX 79407

Dates: 06 – 06 Jul, 2017

A puppet show for grade 5 and under, presented by the Dallas Puppet Theater.

10:30 AM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 06 – 06 Jul, 2017

A puppet show for grade 5 and under, presented by the Dallas Puppet Theater. Tickets are required. Pick up your free tickets at the library on the day of the program, starting at 9 AM.

2:00 PM

Godeke Branch Library 5034 Frankford Avenue Lubbock, TX 79424

Dates: 06 – 06 Jul, 2017

Kids ages 5 to 14, join us for "The Emperor's New Groove" (rated G). Tickets are required. Pick up your free tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at 9:00 AM.

3:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 10 – 10 Jul, 2017

Try your hand at our building stations and construct crafts that you can take home. Grade 5 and under.

10:30 AM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 10 – 10 Jul, 2017

Another teen movie? You bet! Call 775-2838 for movie title.

3:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library 1836 Parkway Drive Lubbock, TX 79403

Dates: 11 – 11 Jul, 2017

Try your hand at our building stations and construct crafts that you can take home. Grade 5 and under.

11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library 5520 19th Street Lubbock, TX 79407

Dates: 12 – 12 Jul, 2017

Come learn about the Texas A&M Forest Service. Grade 5 and under. Tickets are required. Pick up your free tickets at the library on the day of the program, starting at 9 AM.

11:00 AM

Patterson Branch Library 1836 Parkway Drive Lubbock, TX 79403

Dates: 12 – 12 Jul, 2017

Kids ages 5 to 14, join us for "Mary Poppins" (rated G). Tickets are required. Pick up your free tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at 9:00 AM.

3:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 13 – 13 Jul, 2017

Try your hand at our building stations and construct crafts that you can take home. Grade 5 and under.

10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library 5034 Frankford Avenue Lubbock, TX 79424

Dates: 13 – 13 Jul, 2017

Catch the killer before they strike again! For teens going into grades 6 through 12.

Registration opens June 26th. Call 767-3733 to register.

7:00 PM

Groves Branch Library 5520 19th Street Lubbock, TX 79407

Dates: 17 – 17 Jul, 2017

Meet creepy crawling critters from the Science Spectrum. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program, starting at 9 AM. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under.

2:00 PM

Mahon Library

1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 18 – 18 Jul, 2017

The Science Spectrum is bringing out some reptile friends for us to meet. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program, starting at noon. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under.

2:00 PM

Godeke Branch Library 5034 Frankford Avenue Lubbock, TX 79424

Dates: 19 – 19 Jul, 2017

The Science Spectrum will bring animals native to this area for us to meet. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program, starting at 9 AM. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under.

2:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library 1836 Parkway Drive Lubbock, TX 79403

Dates: 19 – 19 Jul, 2017

Challenge your friends to see who can make the best catapults. Grades 6 through 12.

3:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 20 – 20 Jul, 2017

Meet rainforest animals from the Science Spectrum. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program, starting at 9 AM. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under.

2:00 PM

Groves Branch Library 5520 19th Street Lubbock, TX 79407

Dates: 24 – 24 Jul, 2017

Dress as your favorite emoji. Emoji activities and crafts.

10:30 AM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 24 – 24 Jul, 2017

Learn to paint like Jackson Pollock. Grades 6 through 12. Registration starts 7/10. Call 767-300 to register -- space is limited.

3:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library 1836 Parkway Drive Lubbock, TX 79403

Dates: 25 – 25 Jul, 2017

Join us for the story of Hansel and Gretel, told with puppets. Grade 5 and under. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at noon. Tickets are free and are first come, first served.

2:00 PM

Godeke Branch Library 5034 Frankford Ave Lubbock, TX 79424

Dates: 26 – 26 Jul, 2017

Meet an LPD officer and listen to a story. Tickets are required. Pick up tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at 9 AM. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under.

11:00 AM

Patterson Branch Library 1836 Parkway Drive Lubbock, TX 79403

Dates: 26 – 26 Jul, 2017

Kids ages 5 to 14, join us for "Wreck-It Ralph" (rated PG). Tickets are required. Pick up your free tickets at the library the day of the program, starting at 9:00 AM.

3:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 27 – 27 Jul, 2017

Build with LEGO bricks. You can use ours or bring your own. Grade 5 and under.

2:00 PM

Groves Branch Library 5520 19th Street Lubbock, TX 79407

Dates: 27 – 27 Jul, 2017

Got a talent? Come perform at our talent show for teens (going into grades 6 to 12). Registration required. Call 775-3362 to register starting 6/26.

2:00 PM

Godeke Branch Library 5034 Frankford Avenue Lubbock, TX 79424

Dates: 01 – 01 Aug, 2017

Break out the glow sticks and join us for activities that glow in the dark. For teens going into grades 6 to 12.

3:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

Dates: 10 – 10 Aug, 2017

Join us for a variety of board games. Bring your favorite game or play one of ours. Ages 8 through 17.

2:00 PM

Mahon Library 1306 9th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

