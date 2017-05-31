Godeke Library kicks off Summer Reading Program with help from some animal friends

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
The House intelligence committee has issued subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
The House intelligence committee has issued subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.