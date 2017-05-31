Godeke Library kicks off Summer Reading Program with help from s - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Godeke Library kicks off Summer Reading Program with help from some animal friends

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Over 200 people turned out as Godeke Library kicked off their Summer Reading Program on Wednesday.

The South Plains Wildlife Rehab Center brought some animal friends to play with the kids.

Branch Manager Lorraine Knipstein was thrilled by the turnout.

"The turn out was unbelievable, we had over 200 people here for this program. Every year the south plains wildlife rehab has come here, the children have always been enjoying this program and they just flock in to see all the wild animals," Knipstein said.

"We have different programs here during the summer, so that we have a way of drawing children in to the library, in the hopes of them finding books that will keep them reading all through the summer so they don't fall behind in school and they can keep up with their reading skills."

All these programs are open to the public, but anyone wanting to attend will need to pick up tickets the day of the program.

