Funeral arrangements set for Tahoka Police Dept. Captain Rudy Tejeda Jr.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Tahoka Police Department Captain Rudy Tejeda Jr. Captain Tejeda passed away surrounded by family on Monday, May 29. He was 53 years old.

Memorial services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Tahoka, with inurnment to follow at Nevels Memorial Park.

According to his obituary, he grew up in Tahoka and served his community.

When he was only 17 years old, he was the first ambulance driver assisting to other's needs. At the age of 19, he began working at White Funeral Home and transitioned to Combest Family Funeral Homes in 2010 where he continued his passion for serving others. He was a Captain for the Tahoka Police Department and at one time served as a City Councilman.

The Lynn County Sheriff's Office posted a statement on their Facebook Page:

The Lynn County Sheriff's Office joins the Tahoka Police Department as they mourn the loss of Captain Rudy Tejeda Jr. Rest in Peace our friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tahoka I.S.D. Police Chief Tom Tejeda and the entire Tejeda family at this time.

