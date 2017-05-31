LPD searching for suspects accused of ramming car with pickup

McGavock Auto Group is pleased to announce a partnership with 10th selection of the 2017 NFL draft, Patrick Mahomes II of the Kansas City Chiefs.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
