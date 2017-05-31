LPD searching for suspects accused of ramming car with pickup

The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for suspects involved in an aggravated assault that involved a pickup truck intentionally hitting a car.

Police say surveillance footage shows a dark-colored pickup truck intentionally hitting a woman's car after leaving the Coyote Game Room around 1:30 a.m.

The victim says as she was leaving the game room, the occupants in the pickup truck followed her on Avenue A, hitting her intentionally, causing her car to spin.

She says she then turned on 34th Street where she ran into a fence, causing her to come face to face with the occupants in the truck.

"I got a good look at the truck, because when I was on the side of my car, telling them not to hurt me and stuff, like it was real close," said the victim, Nicole Gocher.

Gocher says one of the occupants in the pickup was yelling racial slurs at her.

The victim says the suspects left when they saw headlights coming onto 34th Street, leaving her unharmed but in fear for her life.

"I really thought I was going to end up dying that night, and due to hate," Gocher said. "And my family not even know what happened."

Gocher filed a police report the night of the incident, and LPD is currently investigating this as an aggravated assault, but she believes there is more to this case.

Her car is undrivable after the damage, leaving her unable to go to work.

"That's pretty much all I had. That was making me, my way to make a better life, with school and all this and to know that I keep having to miss school because I don't have a way to get there, it hurts."

As LPD continues to investigate this case, Gocher says she would be satisfied if the suspects would turn themselves in and help with her car repairs and spend at least one day feeding some of the kids in one of the elementary schools in East Lubbock when the lunch program starts up.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lubbock crime line at (806)-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous, and they may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to the identification and capture of the suspects.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.