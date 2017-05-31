Lubbock Preston Smith Int'l Airport to host TSA PreCheck enrollment

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport will host a TSA PreCheck enrollment from Monday, June 5 to Friday, June 9. The event will take place at the ticket counter from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The TSA PreCheck program allows low-risk travelers to experience faster, more efficient screening at participating U.S. airport checkpoints for both domestic and international travel.

TSA at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport offers this program when staffing and capacity allows. Many people returning to Lubbock also depart from airports that offer this service. Local travelers are encouraged to take advantage of this in-person enrollment period to make the process easy and hassle free.

To learn more about the TSA PreCheck program, schedule an appointment, and learn what documentation is needed, please visit identgo.com/tsa-precheck. Walk-ups are allowed, but appointments are preferred. The cost is $85 and is valid for five years.

