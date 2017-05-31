Former Frenship teacher pleads guilty to receiving sexually-explicit photo of student

Former Frenship ISD teacher Kandi F. Phillips pleaded guilty on Wednesday, after being charged with receiving a sexually-explicit photo of a male student under 18.

Kandi Phillips admitted to having inappropriate communication with a student in her resignation letter. The district questioned her back in March and she resigned later that afternoon.

In that resignation letter, Phillips wrote, "I was in contact on multiple occasions with [the name of the student was redacted] via email and text messages. The communication began last semester. Many of the text messages were personal, inappropriate, and led into talk of the sexual nature. Never once was there any inappropriate physical contact with the student at or off school grounds."

Phillips has now pleaded guilty to a federal charge of receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, between December 2015 and February 2017, Phillips did knowingly receive and attempt to receive an inappropriate image of a boy under the age of 18 years old.

She now faces a potential sentence of five to 20 years and will have to register as a sex offender.

