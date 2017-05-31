Former Frenship teacher pleads guilty to receiving sexually-explicit photo of student

A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year.
A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.
Over 200 people turned out as Godeke Library kicked off their Summer Reading Program on Wednesday.
Over 200 people turned out as Godeke Library kicked off their Summer Reading Program on Wednesday.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.