All Saints adding varsity football with new Coach Skyler Smith

The All Saints Patriots will play Texas High School Varsity six-man football this season as they've hired Skyler Smith as their Head Coach.

He was at All Saints, but returns after a year at Heritage Middle School. He's pumped to lead the Patriots.

"We're excited about our first season of high school football. Most of these kids have come up through elementary with us and played football for me in middle school. We won three City Championships. So I'm excited to have these kids with a tradition of victory."

The Patriots will have a tough schedule playing some strong six-man football teams.

"We're not taking it easy on our schedule, we have teams like Crowell scheduled and Throckmorton so we're going to be playing some big schools. We're excited about it. We'll have a few home games. We have a tough District with a couple of Wichita falls schools. Wichita Falls Notre Dame is good and Wichita Christian is a strong football school. We'll do the best we can. We'll have a good season."

You can watch my Facebook Live interview with Coach Smith here: https://www.facebook.com/petechristykcbd/posts/1067598670037424

Welcome to Texas High School Football and playing under the Friday Night Lights, All Saints!

