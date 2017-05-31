All Saints adding varsity football with new Coach Skyler Smith

The Wildcats came to Lubbock earlier this season, and left with a 13-1 loss to Texas Tech. At the time Arizona was ranked 4th in the nation.
The All Saints Patriots will play Texas High School Varsity six-man football this season as they've hired Skyler Smith as their Head Coach.
If you aren’t lucky enough to have tickets to the sold-out NCAA Lubbock Regional this weekend, then maybe you should go scout the four teams playing at Rip Griffin Park on Thursday as all practices are free and open to the public.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
After 16 years at Coronado, Randy Dean retired Friday as the Mustangs Boys Basketball Coach.
