Lubbock NCAA Regional practices are open to the public

If you aren’t lucky enough to have tickets to the sold-out NCAA Lubbock Regional this weekend, then maybe you should go scout the four teams playing at Rip Griffin Park on Thursday as all practices are free and open to the public.

The host and top-seeded Red Raiders start things off practicing from 10-11:15 a.m. Arizona is next from 11:30 a.m to 12:45 p.m.

Sam Houston State practices 1 p.m. to 2:15 on Thursday followed by Delaware 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The games start Friday with the Red Raiders hosting Delaware at 2 p.m. and Arizona and Sam Houston State go at 6 p.m.

