Arizona Wildcats back in Lubbock for NCAA Lubbock Regional

One of the three teams coming to the Hub-City this weekend for the NCAA Regional is the Arizona Wildcats.

The Wildcats came to Lubbock earlier this season, and left with a 13-1 loss to Texas Tech. At the time Arizona was ranked 4th in the nation.

They're expecting a big, rowdy crowd at they come back to the Hub City.

"Their fans were pretty rowdy," said Arizona Wildcat Pitcher JC Cloney. "There were things that were said that probably shouldn't be said. But it's Lubbock, there's not much to do there. So it will be fun, and their fans I'm sure will be packed up. So, it will be a lot of fun."

When Arizona Head Coach Jay Johnson was asked about returning to Lubbock, and possibly playing Texas Tech, he had a very different answer than his pitcher.

"A very good team, there is no getting around that. A good offense, and Tim Tadlock is one of the best coaches in all of college baseball," Arizona Head Baseball Coach Jay Johnson said. "They have a great crowd, and fan atmosphere there that is very home fieldish. So great program, I think our players are excited about the opportunity. I think we are a much-improved team, in terms of where our players are at. Mentally and role wise, when we went in there. Which I think was the 12th or 13th game of the season."

It all starts for Arizona on Friday night, when they take on No. 3 Sam Houston State at 6 p.m.

