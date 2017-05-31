McGavock Auto Group partners with Patrick Mahomes II - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

McGavock Auto Group partners with Patrick Mahomes II

Source: McGavock Nissan Facebook Source: McGavock Nissan Facebook

Provided by McGavock Auto Group

McGavock Auto Group is pleased to announce a partnership with 10th selection of the 2017 NFL draft, Patrick Mahomes II of the Kansas City Chiefs.

McGavock Auto Group is home to 3 Nissan dealerships in West Texas, the newly opened Infiniti of Lubbock, as well as the Nissan dealership in Wichita, Kansas. Having played college football in Lubbock, TX, at Texas Tech and now playing professionally in Kansas City, McGavock sees this as an effective business partnership for both markets and an exciting opportunity to pair with a player labeled "the most exciting prospect in the NFL draft" by many NFL pundits.

"McGavock is extremely proud to have Patrick join our team," said Brent McGavock. "Patrick is a young, exciting athlete, and we hope this partnership begins a great relationship throughout his NFL career and beyond."

As part of the agreement Patrick will be making appearances at dealerships in both Lubbock, Texas and Wichita, Kansas. In addition to appearances, Patrick will also be a part of television commercials promoting McGavock Auto Group in West Texas and a unique social media series chronicling his rookie season with the Chiefs. Look for exciting announcements on these events later this summer.

