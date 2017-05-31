McGavock Auto Group partners with Patrick Mahomes II

Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
McGavock Auto Group is pleased to announce a partnership with 10th selection of the 2017 NFL draft, Patrick Mahomes II of the Kansas City Chiefs.
McGavock Auto Group is pleased to announce a partnership with 10th selection of the 2017 NFL draft, Patrick Mahomes II of the Kansas City Chiefs.