SPFB prepared to feed thousands of children with summer program

Thursday kicks off the beginning of a very important program here on the South Plains, the Summer Feeding Program organized by the South Plains Food Bank.

In Lubbock alone, nearly 1,800 meals will be served to children who need them each day this summer.

But the program spreads much farther than Lubbock County.

According to the South Plains Food Bank, one in four children across the South Plains is food insecure, not knowing where their next meal will come from.

During the school year, these children rely on getting a nutritious meal at school. That's why the summer feeding program is so necessary.

"Every morning our staff show up at about six in the morning and we're cooking food and getting it ready for delivery, so everything will be ready to go. And then around 10, 10:30 in the morning, our trucks go out," South Plains Food Bank CEO David Weaver said.

But you might not realize just how far some of those trucks travel to deliver these healthy meals.

The South Plains Food Bank serves twenty counties, and there are 33 different sites for the summer feeding program.

One of those is Our Promise Youth Academy in Brownfield.

Executive Director Ernesto Elizardo sees first-hand how much this program helps children in Brownfield.

"Sometimes we get 50 to 60 kids at the beginning of the summer, and we expect to get close to 100 towards the end. They come here and they know that they're going to get a good meal. It's going to have everything they need - the proteins, the fruits and the veggies that they need," Elizardo said.

He says he is thankful for summer feeding, because he can rest assured that the kids at Our Promise Youth Academy don't need to worry about finding food, and can just worry about being a kid and enjoying their summer.

"Often times they're like, we're hungry, and it helps me to tell them hold on, we've got a warm meal coming so don't worry about it. You're going to get fed and it's going to be good. It's just reassuring for them and for us too," Elizardo said.

You can call 211 to find out about the sites and the days and times meals will be served, or you can visit this link: https://www.spfb.org/summer

