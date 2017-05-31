SPFB prepared to feed thousands of children with summer program

The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.
A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year.
