Chance of rain continues through Friday

Rain chances continue across the South Plains through Friday with some locally heavy rainfall possible with some of the storms.

On Wednesday evening rainfall amounts of 1"-2" occurred in the region from near Meadow south to Brownfield, but only in a few areas.

That will be the pattern for the region again on Thursday and Friday as an upper level storm system moves across the state. Showers and a few heavy storms will be possible from Thursday through Friday night. There will also be a slight chance of storms on Saturday, but coverage should be lower for all of the area.

Temperatures will stay around the 80 degree mark on Thursday and warm slightly on Friday with highs in the low 80s for most of the South Plains.

The weekend will bring a warming trend with highs near the 90 degree mark in Lubbock on Saturday and again and Sunday.

