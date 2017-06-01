Food Bank given $40,000 for summer feeding programs

According to the South Plains Food Bank, this $40,000 grant was provided by Conagra Brand Foods in partnership with Feeding America®. Together they will provide more meals to students and children who experience hunger during summer months.

One in four children in the South Plains Food Bank’s service area, of 22 counties, faces hunger.

Previous story about SPFB Summer Feed Program: http://www.kcbd.com/story/35561479/spfb-prepared-to-feed-thousands-of-children-with-summer-program

If anyone wants to learn about the summer feeding sites, visit spfb.org.

