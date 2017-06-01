Buddy Holly Center presents Songwriting Camp for ages 12-16

Information provided by the City of Lubbock

Lubbock, Texas - The Buddy Holly Center is pleased to announce Songwriting Camp. Have you ever wanted to write your own song, but you are not quite sure how to get started? This is just the camp for you!

Under the direction of a professional musician, Robin Crawford, students will learn how to write and perform their own, original songs. This five-day camp will equip participants with all the fundamentals of songwriting, necessary to start a new musical work or complete something already started. Come explore your musical inner voice!

Dates: June 26-30

Time: 8:00am – 12:00pm

Cost: $75

Ages: 12-16

Pre-registration is required. Please pre-register no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. For more information, contact Sebastian Forbush at 806-775-3059.