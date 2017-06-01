Police investigate lunchtime shooting in south central Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police investigate lunchtime shooting in south central Lubbock

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called to the 5400 block of Ave. D after reports of shots fired around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots and saw a person running down the street. Neighbors also say the shooter was firing shots at a car on the street, however, officials with the Lubbock Police Department say there could be up to four juveniles involved and they may have had two guns.

One of the shots fired hit a house, but no injuries were reported. There were three bullet holes found in a vehicle.

Lubbock Police and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the call.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

