First Friday Art Trail to be hosted at Buddy Holly Center

Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.
Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.
You may have noticed a new Lubbock Police Department Mustang driving around, a few of our Facebook fans did and wanted us to look into who was driving it and why. KCBD interviewed officials with the Lubbock Police Department today and we learned there will eventually be three of them patrolling the streets of Lubbock, enforcing traffic laws, to help lower the number of traffic accidents.
You may have noticed a new Lubbock Police Department Mustang driving around, a few of our Facebook fans did and wanted us to look into who was driving it and why. KCBD interviewed officials with the Lubbock Police Department today and we learned there will eventually be three of them patrolling the streets of Lubbock, enforcing traffic laws, to help lower the number of traffic accidents.
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.
The subpoenas were announced Wednesday as the special counsel overseeing the government's investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia has approved former FBI Director James Comey testifying before the Senate intelligence committee, according to a Comey associate.
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.