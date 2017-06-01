First Friday Art Trail to be hosted at Buddy Holly Center

The Buddy Holly Center will host a few events for the First Friday Art Trail from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday.

This Friday's showcase will include a competitive photography show by the Fine Arts Gallery Illuminance, which will feature work in response to a theme. That exhibition will also be on display in the Fine Arts Gallery from Friday to July 22.

There will also be a musically themed show called A Musical View, which was chosen by Juror Brett L. Jackson who is an acclaimed photographer whose work has been shown around the world. The theme of the show will explore the relationship between music and photography.

The FFAT is free of charge and is an event hosted every month at locations around Lubbock. The Art Trail is also an avenue for local and regional visual and performing artist to display their talents to the community.

For more information or questions people are asked to visit www.ffat.org.

