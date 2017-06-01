First Friday Art Trail to be hosted at Buddy Holly Center - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

First Friday Art Trail to be hosted at Buddy Holly Center

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KCBD Photo) (Source: KCBD Photo)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Buddy Holly Center will host a few events for the First Friday Art Trail from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday.

This Friday's showcase will include a competitive photography show by the Fine Arts Gallery Illuminance, which will feature work in response to a theme. That exhibition will also be on display in the Fine Arts Gallery from Friday to July 22.

There will also be a musically themed show called A Musical View, which was chosen by Juror Brett L. Jackson who is an acclaimed photographer whose work has been shown around the world. The theme of the show will explore the relationship between music and photography.

The FFAT is free of charge and is an event hosted every month at locations around Lubbock. The Art Trail is also an avenue for local and regional visual and performing artist to display their talents to the community.

For more information or questions people are asked to visit www.ffat.org.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • States, cities pledge action on climate even without Trump

    States, cities pledge action on climate even without Trump

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:44:53 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:44:53 GMT

    Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.

    Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.

  • Police: "We can thank our local drug dealers for buying these vehicles for us"

    Police: "We can thank our local drug dealers for buying these vehicles for us"

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:43:00 GMT
    (Source: KCBD)(Source: KCBD)

    You may have noticed a new Lubbock Police Department Mustang driving around, a few of our Facebook fans did and wanted us to look into who was driving it and why. KCBD interviewed officials with the Lubbock Police Department today and we learned there will eventually be three of them patrolling the streets of Lubbock, enforcing traffic laws, to help lower the number of traffic accidents. 

    You may have noticed a new Lubbock Police Department Mustang driving around, a few of our Facebook fans did and wanted us to look into who was driving it and why. KCBD interviewed officials with the Lubbock Police Department today and we learned there will eventually be three of them patrolling the streets of Lubbock, enforcing traffic laws, to help lower the number of traffic accidents. 

  • Sears says that some Kmart stores targets of security breach

    Sears says that some Kmart stores targets of security breach

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:36:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:36:59 GMT

    Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.

    Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.

    •   
Powered by Frankly