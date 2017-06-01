Excitement building around Tech's baseball program heading into NCAA Regional's

Coach Tadlock said it best at the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City, “this is the most exciting time of the year.”

There is no doubt about that, there is a ton of excitement around the Texas Tech baseball program.

From students standing in line at 9 a.m. this morning for the last 300 tickets, to the NCAA Lubbock Regional reaching sell out status just a few hours after being put on sale.

The fan base is excited, and they have the right to be. What this baseball program is doing is special, and with that comes high expectations.

Members of the team know what they must do to get out of the regional round, and they are setting their sights high.

“I think that has been the biggest thing, kind of going through this year. People have been talking about the hype, and how we are the national seed. You know, Big 12 Co-Champions and stuff like that. I think that, there has been a standard set here by coach Tadlock," Tanner Gardner, junior outfielder, said. "It’s really not just hosting a regional, or hosting a super-regional. It’s not about making it to Omaha, that’s not the final goal. It’s been set, and that’s kind of one of the things that us older guys try to stamp in on the younger guys. Is getting to Omaha isn’t really satisfying any more, we are ready to win a national championship and bring it back to Lubbock."

Texas Tech will open the Lubbock Regional tomorrow when they play Delaware. First pitch for that game is slated for 2pm, and it will be televised on ESPN3.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.