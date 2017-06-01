Lubbock boy, Taylor, out of National Spelling Bee - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock boy, Taylor, out of National Spelling Bee

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: ESPN News Source: ESPN News
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCBD) -

Making it into one of the final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Lubbock native Grant Taylor is out of the competition.

He was able to make it into the top 40 spellers, out of 291 participants, after making it into the third round of the spelling bee, but earlier this afternoon was eliminated after misspelling "obliviscence."

His participation in the competition was notable because he was diagnosed with Aspergers Syndrome when he was 2 1/2 years old.

Taylor is currently an 8th grader at Lubbock Christian School and won this year's A-J Media Regional Spelling Bee in March. He also participated in the spelling bee in 2015.

The final round of the spelling bee will air at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Police: "We can thank our local drug dealers for buying these vehicles for us"

    Police: "We can thank our local drug dealers for buying these vehicles for us"

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:43:00 GMT
    (Source: KCBD)(Source: KCBD)

    You may have noticed a new Lubbock Police Department Mustang driving around, a few of our Facebook fans did and wanted us to look into who was driving it and why. KCBD interviewed officials with the Lubbock Police Department today and we learned there will eventually be three of them patrolling the streets of Lubbock, enforcing traffic laws, to help lower the number of traffic accidents. 

    You may have noticed a new Lubbock Police Department Mustang driving around, a few of our Facebook fans did and wanted us to look into who was driving it and why. KCBD interviewed officials with the Lubbock Police Department today and we learned there will eventually be three of them patrolling the streets of Lubbock, enforcing traffic laws, to help lower the number of traffic accidents. 

  • Sears says that some Kmart stores targets of security breach

    Sears says that some Kmart stores targets of security breach

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:36:59 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:36:59 GMT

    Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.

    Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.

  • States, cities pledge action on climate even without Trump

    States, cities pledge action on climate even without Trump

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:36:18 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:36:18 GMT

    Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.

    Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly