Lubbock boy, Taylor, out of National Spelling Bee

Making it into one of the final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Lubbock native Grant Taylor is out of the competition.

He was able to make it into the top 40 spellers, out of 291 participants, after making it into the third round of the spelling bee, but earlier this afternoon was eliminated after misspelling "obliviscence."

His participation in the competition was notable because he was diagnosed with Aspergers Syndrome when he was 2 1/2 years old.

Taylor is currently an 8th grader at Lubbock Christian School and won this year's A-J Media Regional Spelling Bee in March. He also participated in the spelling bee in 2015.

The final round of the spelling bee will air at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

