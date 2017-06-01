Saturday event to be hosted by Hope Over Dope Lubbock

Starting at noon and going until 6 p.m. Saturday at 2507 Texas Ave., Hope Over Dope Lubbock will be hosting an event to raise awareness and combat methamphetamine and other drug problems.

Those participating in the event will include local organizations, non-profits, businesses, individuals and churches, all of which will provide an outlet for those struggling with drug problems or those looking for information regarding drug addictions.

The event will also include rap artist Kingdom Muzic. However, funding for the event's performer is not covered all the way, and the group is asking for donations.

