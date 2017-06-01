Appellate court reverses a Lubbock case involving Texas Tech free speech

President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.
Even if President Donald Trump withdraws U.S. support for the Paris climate change accord, domestic efforts to battle global warming will continue.
Coach Tadlock said it best at the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City, “this is the most exciting time of the year.”
Coach Tadlock said it best at the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City, “this is the most exciting time of the year.”
The sold-out NCAA Lubbock Regional gets underway Friday with the Red Raiders playing Delaware at 2 p.m. and Arizona and Sam Houston State playing at 6 p.m.
The sold-out NCAA Lubbock Regional gets underway Friday with the Red Raiders playing Delaware at 2 p.m. and Arizona and Sam Houston State playing at 6 p.m.