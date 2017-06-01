Red Raiders ready for NCAA Regional

The sold-out NCAA Lubbock Regional gets underway Friday with the Red Raiders playing Delaware at 2 p.m. and Arizona and Sam Houston State playing at 6 p.m.

Thursday all four teams hosted open to the public practices at Dan law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Then this evening the four coaches met with members of the media and Tech Coach Tim Tadlock announced Davis Martin will be the starting pitcher against the Blue Hens.

“As you local guys know, he’s been on the road to recovery. He’s been on the mound twice. He’s a competitor. He’s been in the moment," Tadlock said. "He’s been our Friday night guy since he’s been here. We have a lot of confidence in him. At some point, he’s got to pitch in this regional either way so we felt like he was the right guy to go on Friday.

Fourth seeded Delaware is in an NCAA Regional for the first time in 16 years. Blue Hen Coach Jim Sherman knows he will see a sold out crowd at Rip Griffin Park.

“I’m looking forward to it, even as the old dog as a coach. To look up and see the packed house. I know what that’s all about. I’m eager for our kids to have a little bit of that," Tadlock said. "We’re part of the CAA and sometimes we will have some decent crowds. Not 5,000 or 6,000 or whatever we will have tomorrow, but maybe 1,500 and they get pretty rowdy.”

The winners and loser will play each other Saturday in this double elimination format.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.