Red Raiders ready for NCAA Regional

Coach Tadlock said it best at the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City, “this is the most exciting time of the year.”
The sold-out NCAA Lubbock Regional gets underway Friday with the Red Raiders playing Delaware at 2 p.m. and Arizona and Sam Houston State playing at 6 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.
Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday.
The Wildcats came to Lubbock earlier this season, and left with a 13-1 loss to Texas Tech. At the time Arizona was ranked 4th in the nation.
