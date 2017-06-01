Storm chances will continue into weekend

There is another chance of rain for the region on Friday and it will continue into the weekend. It now looks like the greatest potential for rain will come Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning as a weak cold front moves into the region.

Just like the last few days, some areas will see amounts at or above one inch but most areas will receive between 1/4 inch to near 1 inch accumulations.

Severe storms are not expected but some locally heavy rain, frequent lightning and winds near 50 mph could occur with the stronger storms.

Temperatures will change little due to the overall weather pattern of moist conditions, cloudy skies and scattered storms. Therefore, highs will range between 77 degrees to 84 degrees for all of the South Plains Friday and Saturday.

Sunday will bring a lower rain chance with slightly warmer temps in the low to mid 80s. The chances of isolated storms will remain in the forecast through Wednesday.

