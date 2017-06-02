Pete's Tweets: NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.
Coach Tadlock said it best at the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City, “this is the most exciting time of the year.”
The sold-out NCAA Lubbock Regional gets underway Friday with the Red Raiders playing Delaware at 2 p.m. and Arizona and Sam Houston State playing at 6 p.m.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.
